Veterans prepare to get coronavirus vaccine

Darlene Manz and her husband, Maurice, live at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Maurice served in the U.S. Army 63 years ago.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Residents at the Iowa Veteran Home in Marshalltown will be getting the the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 12-14.

"We are really excited," said Darlene Manz, whose husband Maurice served in the United States Army 63 years ago.

Darlene and Maurice spent the entirety of the pandemic at IVH, and told Local 5 they are not nervous to get the vaccine.

They told Local 5 they are not nervous to get the vaccine.

"We’ve gotten shots for other things," Darlene said. "It seems to work.”

Residents and staff will get the vaccine at the same time, according to Kimberly Bratland, a clinical support director at IVH.

"We have it set up where there’s specific buildings that are getting it on certain days," Bratland said.