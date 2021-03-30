State to open vaccine eligibility Monday, but doctors warn appointments may not be available

The phones at MercyOne Central Iowa Clinics are ringing off the hook, so they say the best way to schedule an appointment are contact your primary care physician.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It finally feels like Iowa is in the groove of getting COVID-19 shots into arms, and a big part of that is the combined effort of hospital systems across the state.

For example, in the first two months of Iowa's vaccination progress, MercyOne Medical Group Central Iowa Clinics administered a combined more-than-30,000 doses to Iowans: 28,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and 2,300 doses of the Moderna one.

This month alone, they've already administered 21,000 doses, and they're continuing to host clinics for certain populations.

At some of MercyOne's larger clinics, like MercyOne Health Plazas in Clive and Ankeny, they're administering up to 300 doses a day.

However, it hasn't been a smooth journey. On top of all things COVID, providers are still managing regular medical needs for the community they serve.

"Our phone lines are blowing up, so to speak," said Dr. Tim McCoy, a family medicine physician at MercyOne South Des Moines Family Medicine & Urgent Care Clinic. "The phone lines are busy, and then people can't get in to call for their check-ups, their med refills and all those other things."

McCoy said clinicians have been sending emails to try to connect with patients through their online portal to make sure eligible patients can get their vaccine doses.

"So we've been sending over the last, probably, two-to-three months, probably 30,000 emails to patients," McCoy said.

And that's only to patients who currently qualify— what about the rest of MercyOne patients who become eligible on April 5?

"The answer is difficult right now because we don't know what our allocation is going to look like April 5," McCoy said.

McCoy said the hospital doesn't know what their allocation will look like until a week in advance. They have to rely on guidance from the county— not the state— on who to prioritize giving doses to.

For now, MercyOne is only scheduling appointments for those who currently qualify.

"We know that the governor has stated that the eligibility criteria will change April 5, but believe it or not that the eligibility criteria is based on your county— not on your state," McCoy said. "You can increase the eligibility for the criteria all you want, but if you don't increase your allocations, it isn't going to matter."

So while many are still waiting for their vaccine with no set date in sight, McCoy said his best advice is to always contact your primary care physician.