All MercyOne employees required to get COVID-19 vaccine

MercyOne joins more than 100 hospitals in requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

One of Iowa's largest hospital systems will now require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 due to the increasing activity of the virus.

MercyOne joins announced its vaccine requirement Tuesday, but noted workers "who are not able to be vaccinated for strongly held religious beliefs or medical reasons will be required to apply for an exemption."

Last week, UnityPoint Health announced all employees will be required to get their vaccine by Nov. 1.

MercyOne staff following the Trinity Health vaccine requirement must submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 21.

Staff working in central Iowa, northeast Iowa and the MercyOne Elkader Medical Center are required to submit their proof of vaccination by Nov. 1.

“As a faith-based health ministry, we have pledged to protect the most vulnerable. Our patients and their families expect us to provide a safe environment for their care, and that includes being vaccinated,” MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz said in the release.

MercyOne employees can find vaccine appointment information by clicking/tapping this link.

The requirement comes as the Delta variant continues to dominate COVID-19 cases across the United States.

As of Aug. 4, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports the state's seven-day positivity rate as 7.6%. IDPH also reports 47.2% of Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

MercyOne hospitals in Des Moines are currently operating on limited capacity, a spokeswoman tells @weareiowa5news. It's a perfect storm: uptick in #COVID19 cases bc of delta variant, traumas, & strains of illness usually seen in colder months. And they've got a staffing shortage. — Sarah Beckman (@SarahBeckman3) August 10, 2021

While vaccine data is still updated every day by IDPH, information on cases, deaths and hospitalizations is only reported once a week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the entire state of Iowa is experiencing high transmission rates of COVID-19, reporting 105.4 cases per 100,000 people the past week.