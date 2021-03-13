One million vaccine doses: Iowa hits big milestone in fight against COVID-19

Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 1 million doses.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a release Friday, Iowa Department of Public Health announced the state has now administered 1,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first doses were administered to Iowa healthcare workers mid-December.

“This has been a monumental effort, and our state has proven that we have the right teams, providers and processes in place to safely and efficiently vaccinate Iowans in a timely manner,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, in a release. "I’m extremely proud of our progress and I look forward to further expanding eligibility to all Iowans as supply increases.”

