One million vaccine doses: Iowa hits big milestone in fight against COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a release Friday, Iowa Department of Public Health announced the state has now administered 1,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The first doses were administered to Iowa healthcare workers mid-December.
“This has been a monumental effort, and our state has proven that we have the right teams, providers and processes in place to safely and efficiently vaccinate Iowans in a timely manner,” said Governor Kim Reynolds, in a release. "I’m extremely proud of our progress and I look forward to further expanding eligibility to all Iowans as supply increases.”
The one-million mark includes both first and second doses. Saturday, the state's Coronavirus website showed that 394,561 Iowans are fully-vaccinated. 366,711 Iowans have completed both doses of a two-dose vaccine, and 27,850 Iowans have received one dose of the single-dose vaccine.