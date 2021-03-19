Hy-Vee, Des Moines church partner for vaccine clinic

Hy-Vee has been trying to reach several different communities, and this clinic provided Pfizer vaccines before scheduling second dose appointments.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee partnered with Our Lady of the Americas Catholic Church to host a vaccination clinic Friday for its members.

Hundreds were able to take part as part of the Phase 1B priority groups, including teachers and elder Iowans.

"As far as coming on sight to a clinic there's a lot of work that goes into it," Hy-Vee Pharmacy Manager Jennifer Doudna said. "But honestly it is such ... an honor to be invited to provide this clinic to the community."

Hy-Vee has been trying to reach several different communities, and this clinic provided Pfizer vaccines before scheduling second dose appointments.