Pfizer submits initial data to FDA on COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11

Pfizer said "in the coming weeks" it plans to formally request Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID vaccine to be given to kids 5 to 11.

WASHINGTON — Pfizer-BioNTech said Tuesday that the company has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration to support using its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer said last week that a trial with 2,268 participants between the ages of 5 and 11 showed a lower dose of its two-dose vaccine led to coronavirus-fighting antibody levels for kids that was just as strong as teenagers and young adults

Pfizer said that a formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for their COVID-19 vaccine for kindergartners and elementary school-aged kids is expected to happen "in the coming weeks."

As of Tuesday, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is only approved for people 12 and older. The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that children make up more than a quarter of all COVID-19 cases reported across the country.

A vaccine for children ages 5-11 would cover most elementary school students. Vaccinated students relieve some of the hassle and burden of contact tracing for schools. It is expected that students who are vaccinated and show no symptoms can avoid the quarantines that have disrupted so many classrooms in the past couple months.

On Monday, Pfizer said it had reached the mid-to-late stage portion of a large study to find an oral antiviral drug against COVID-19. Its purpose would be to prevent infection among people who have been exposed to the virus.