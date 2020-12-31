Answering the top Iowa coronavirus vaccine questions heading into 2021

The Iowa Department of Public Health is expected to add vaccination data to its online dashboard.

About 8% of Iowa's total population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of New Year's Eve.

And as 2021 approaches, that number will only go up.

Some big questions remain: Who will get the vaccine next? How will I be notified when the vaccine is ready for you? Where can I get the vaccine?

There are a lot of things that are still unknown.

The first thing you need to know: Iowa is in what is called the Phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

This phase includes front line workers such as nurses and doctors, plus long-term care residents and staff.

After all those people get the vaccine, other essential workers are next in Phase 1B. This includes teachers, grocery store clerks, firefighters and police officers, as well as food and factory workers.

Phase 1C is next: public health workers, food service employees, bank tellers, truck drivers and all other essential workers.

After all these essential workers get the vaccine, folks older than the age of 65 can get it, and people ages 16 and up with a medical condition that puts them at risk for COVID-19 can also be vaccinated.

To view the full CDC phase plan, click here.

Related Stories

That's all of the information we have right now from the CDC and the State of Iowa about the first phases of vaccines.

After that, there are a lot of unknowns.

It is not known how you'll be notified when you're eligible to get the vaccine or where you will be instructed to get it: a pharmacy, your local doctor or a clinic.

It is also not confirmed how you will be asked to verify that you are eligible.

The Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council is talking about all of these issues in their closed meetings.

The next one is Monday, Jan. 4.