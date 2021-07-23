Polk County announces vaccine lottery winners

Nate Smith of Des Moines won the $50,000 cash prize in Polk County's Friday vaccine lottery drawing.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from June 30.

Polk County announced the winners of several cash prizes and a scholarship from the vaccine lottery Friday.

Nate Smith of Des Moines won the $50,000 cash prize. An Ankeny student won the $5,000 scholarship.

Ten $1,000 prize winners were also selected but were not named in the city's press release.

In Polk County, 64% of eligible individuals are fully vaccinated, according to the health department. Just under 47% of all Iowa residents are fully vaccinated.

More than 900,000 people have registered for the vaccine lottery.

Polk County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the lottery here.

The funding for these incentives comes from the American Rescue Plan.