Polk County announces vaccine lottery winners, new incentives to reach 75% goal

County nonprofits and school groups can now get cash for each person vaccinated on their behalf.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Board of Supervisors announced two new vaccination incentive campaigns Friday in an effort to reach its goal of vaccinating at least 75% of residents.

The "youth challenge" will award $100 per 12-18-year-old who is vaccinated on the behalf of any school-affiliated group or nonprofit located in Polk County. The program aims to encourage as many students as possible vaccinated before the start of the school year.

Nonprofits located in Polk County can also register to receive $50 for every newly vaccinated individual over the age of 18.

For both programs, individuals must get the vaccine at the Polk County Health Department.

"We hope it will be a great incentive for people to get their vaccine, and will be another way they can show their support for their favorite nonprofit, church, or even their kids’ soccer team," said Elizabeth Buck, president of United Way of Central Iowa. "It’s a true win-win-win.”

Nonprofits and school groups can register for the incentive programs here.

Polk County also announced the winners of several cash prizes and a scholarship from the vaccine lottery Friday.

In the first of five drawings, Kim Kietzman of Altoona won the $50,000 cash prize. A Des Moines 15-year-old won the $5,000 scholarship. The 10 winners of $1,000 were not named in the city's press release.

Polk County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the lottery here.