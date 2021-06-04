Polk County Health Department able to vaccinate 400 people per day at drive-thru clinic

Iowa opened eligibility to those 16 and older on Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's largest county held a mass vaccination clinic Tuesday, just one day after the state officially expanded vaccine eligibility to all Iowans 16 and older.

The Polk County Health Department is able to administer at least 400 doses each day, and each recipient Local 5 spoke with was happy to receive their dose.

"I think people should get vaccinated for themselves, for their family, and the protection of others," said Melissa Pacheco, who got her vaccine at the drive-thru clinic. "It's a good opportunity now that there's going to be more available."

Another person told Local 5 the process is fairly painless, and the shot is just a little pinch.

"Super easy," Caleb Cooper said. "We drove up and everything is well marked. I was probably in and out in five minutes."

Individuals are able to schedule their appointments at the health department on the county's website on Fridays at noon for the following week. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supply is limited.

There are other ways to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment, however. Find more information by clicking/tapping this link.

If you signed up for a Polk County clinic, you may receive a text message the day of your appointment saying you can come in early to get their dose. Of course, that depends on the number of appointments scheduled for that day.