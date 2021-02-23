Those who receive COVID vaccine in Polk County will have to wait longer for second shot, health department says

The Polk County Health Department said Tuesday it did not receive the anticipated increase in vaccine supply.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After making plans to see large allocations of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in February based on patterns from the previous month, the Polk County Health Department is now informing Iowans they may have to wait longer to receive their second Moderna shot.

According to PCHD, they received larger allocations of the Moderna vaccine than the Pfizer vaccine in January.

"The Polk County Health Department made a planning assumption that the supply of both brands would continue to increase and in an effort to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, used all available doses as the first in the series," spkeswoman Nola Aigner Davis said.

But PCHD did not receive an increase in supply like it anticipated, leaving 14,000 people in the county who need to receive their second Moderna dose.

Right now, the department is focused on vaccinating residents who need their second shot. Limited first dose appointments are still happening, though those are at clinics and select pharmacies with the Pfizer vaccine.

For the 14,000 who need their second dose, because of the less-than-anticipated vaccine allotment, they may not receive their second shot on the exact day or week as previously scheduled.

"While there may be a delay in receiving the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, the CDC states that the timing of your second dose will not compromise the effectiveness of your vaccination and you will not have to start the series over again," Aigner Davis said. "Recent research is showing that the first dose alone is providing up to 80% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection."

PCHD cited the CDC, who says if the second dose is administered within a 42-day interval, the series does not need to be restarted.

Those who are eligible to get their second dose in Polk County will receive an email from the health department with an opportunity to sign up for a second dose appointment.

Brands of vaccine cannot be interchanged, public health experts say.