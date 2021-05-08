Here are the winners of the Polk County vaccine lottery for Aug. 6

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County is still encouraging all residents to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases begin to surge once again.
Friday, the county announced more winners for their lottery incentive.
Zachary Brandon, 21, of Des Moines won the $50,000 prize. Polk County says he collected his prize at a check presentation Friday afternoon.
The county also awarded a $5,000 scholarship and 10 $1,000 prizes. The press release did not say the names of who won.
The Polk County Health Department has a list on its website of all the winners as of July 30.
There are two more drawings left in the lottery incentive, including one $50,000 prize. Any residents of Polk County who've received at least one dose are eligible to register for the lottery by clicking/tapping this link.
PCHD is extending vaccine clinic hours for next week. Those clinics will be held at the health department at 1907 Carpenter Avenue from 12:00-7:00 p.m. Those who get their shot will receive two free Iowa State Fair tickets and a voucher for a meal at that day's designated on-site food truck.
As of Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 255,165 Polk County residents are fully vaccinated. Using data from the U.S. Census, that means 52.05% of residents have received their necessary doses.
