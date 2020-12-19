US officials aim for unity in coronavirus fight with public vaccinations

Local 5 spoke with an Iowa State University psychologist about tips to encourage reluctant individuals into getting vaccinated to help curb the spread of the virus.

IOWA, USA — Friday marked a monumental occasion with multiple U.S. political leaders stepping up to get their COVID-19 vaccination, including Vice President Mike Pence and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Still, many Americans are reluctant to get the vaccine, saying there hasn't been enough testing done.

Government officials getting the vaccine publicly is part of a strategy to show reluctant individuals that it's safe.

"We're humans, we are social beings and we will model our behaviors after others especially if we look up to them and value them and agree with them on other things," psychologist Alison Phillips with Iowa State University said.

Phillips outlined three ways to get people to buy into getting their vaccination:

Incentives

Phillips said paying people could be a way to persuade people into getting their shot.

"If you have somebody who is reluctant and they probably won't do it for their beliefs, they just don't think it's necessary or they think it's a hoax, they might still do it if you pay them enough," Philips said.

Enforcement techniques

If incentives don't work, an enforcement technique might, which would involve penalties.

So if an individual doesn't get their shot, then they can't work or travel.

Persuasive techniques

This involves acknowledging the risks of the vaccine but highlighting the benefits.