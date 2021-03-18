Top questions, answered | What should you do after getting vaccinated? Can you cross county lines to get the shot?

While Iowans can book an appointment outside the county they live in, it's important to know ahead of time where the second dose will come from.

IOWA, USA — Every day, more and more Iowans are signing up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

But as you're preparing to get the shot, there are a few things to keep in mind for after somebody gets vaccinated.

First off, you still need to wear a mask and practice maintain social distancing after you get the shot.

Also, if you want to visit other vaccinated people or low-risk individuals without wearing a mask, you need to wait two weeks after your completed series.

After you get the shot, you should monitor any side effects from the vaccine and report them on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) online system called VAERS.

Remember: there is a possibility you could test positive on some COVID-19 antibody tests after your vaccine.

Be mindful and follow the current CDC guidelines in place even after your shot.

More vaccine coverage

And as more rural counties share the news of opening up vaccine appointments to anyone who wants one, a lot of people will be traveling outside of their county to get a shot.

Here's what you need to keep in mind before booking a time.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has given the green light to Iowans to go outside their county of residence to get the vaccine.

And it's happening a lot, with some driving hours for an appointment.

Before you book a time slot, you need to make sure you can actually make it to the appointment.

Can you get the time off from work? Do you need to arrange a ride? And what is the weather going to be like?

It's important not to book on a whim and then wind up canceling later, because canceling puts pharmacies into a scramble since they only have so long to use the vaccine once it's opened.

You should also arrive early to your appointment. While you won't be able to bring a loved one inside with you to wait, most vaccine appointments last 20 minutes or less.