Here's how you can track your county's COVID-19 vaccine process

The best way is to follow your county health departments on social media. Webster County is updating residents with posts daily.

FAST FACTS:

Polk County is expanding eligibility to those 64 and younger with preexisting conditions starting March 15

Iowa opened up eligibility for those 64 and under with preexisting conditions, but some counties aren't able to do so yet.

Vaccination administration is well underway in Iowa, and many Iowans are wondering how safe their community is now that more and more folks are getting their shot.

There isn't a master list of how well counties are doing with their vaccination process, but the Iowa Department of Public Health's vaccine dashboard does give a glance at how many doses have been administered.

The downside is that the IDPH website doesn't show the rate of county populations vaccinated.

There are more tools at the tips of Iowan's fingertips, though. County health departments are working hard to keep folks updated on a regular basis via social media.

Webster County is a great example. Updates are posted regularly on their Facebook page, like the post below that shows the number of residents fully vaccinated.

Remember: counties across the state are working through tiers at their own pace, meaning some aren't moving as fast as others. Webster County is still focusing on those 65 and older as well as teachers before opening eligibility in the county.

It's highly recommended for folks to sign up for Facebook or other social media sites to keep track of these updates.