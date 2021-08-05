UnityPoint Health employees could face termination if not vaccinated

UnityPoint says employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint Health is requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1.

Those who choose not to get the vaccine by the deadline "will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination" according to a press release.

Employees can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, which UntiyPoint said is in line with their policies for other required vaccines. A temporary deferral is available for pregnant employees.

“After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve," said Clay Holderman, UnityPoint president and CEO.

The health system employs more than 33,000 people in three states.