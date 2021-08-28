Vaccine clinic finds unusual home in city festival

Perry's Latino Festival gave attendees a chance to get their COVID vaccine—and talk to doctors one-on-one if they had concerns about the shot.

PERRY, Iowa — Getting a shot might not typically be on the list of festival activities, but for medical providers, that's actually the point.

The city of Perry held its Latino Festival in person for the first time since 2019 on Saturday. As residents gathered, they had a shot—to get a shot. Specifically, the COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile clinic put on by Dallas County Hospital and Family Medicine Clinics.

"We try to use festivals if we can, anything that happens in our local community, to try to bring the vaccines to the community as opposed to having them come to the hospital coming to the office," said Dr. Eric Ash, Chief of Medical Staff at the Dallas County Hospital. "A lot of times they feel much more secure."

Currently, just under 54% of Dallas County is vaccinated. That's slightly above the statewide rate of 51%.

Dr. Ash said misinformation about the vaccine has been spreading largely through Facebook and TikTok, but providers are working to combat that.

"That seems to be overriding the basic science, and so we're able to sit down and at times we're sitting down one on one, to talk about what their concerns are and trying to alleviate those concerns," Ash said.

Health experts said getting vaccinated has been positively affecting patient outcomes.

"We feel we've come leaps and bounds in terms of how severe people have reacted to the virus since the introduction of these vaccines," said Tom Harmsen, a marketing and public relations specialist for Dallas County Hospital. "We're seeing fewer people inpatient, getting more outpatient treatment, should they get diagnosed."

Clinic workers stressed that each shot helps more than just the person receiving it.

"It's really a societal effort to try to mitigate and respond to this pandemic, it's not just me and you. It's a lot of people who are affected by each vaccination," Harmsen said.