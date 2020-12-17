'Incorrect': Top US health agency says Iowa is not being shorted coronavirus vaccines

A statement from the U.S. Health and Human Services says jurisdictions will receive the vaccine at different sites "over several days."

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa will receive all of the COVID-19 vaccines allocated to the state, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Iowa Department of Public Health released a statement Wednesday night saying the state would not be receiving the initial round of 172,000 vaccines as planned.

They said the state could see a reduction of up to 30% in vaccines sent.

Here is the statement from an HHS spokesperson:

"Reports that jurisdictions’ allocations are being reduced are incorrect. As was done with the initial shipments of Pfizer vaccine, jurisdictions will receive vaccine at different sites over several days. This eases the burden on the jurisdictions and spreads the workload across multiple days.

This same process was successfully used for the initial distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine, and we are simply applying lessons learned. Operation Warp Speed is committed to delivering jurisdictions’ allocated vaccines according to their plans safely, quickly and efficiently.

Operation Warp Speed allocation numbers locked in with states have not been changed or adjusted.

Only three official allocations have been provided to states: Week 1 Pfizer allocations were released Friday, Nov. 20; week 1 Moderna allocations were provided Friday, Nov. 27; and week 2 Pfizer allocations were released Tuesday, Dec. 15. Those are the only official allocation numbers that have been provided.

Jurisdictions are allocated doses pro rata by population over 18 years old. Allocations will depend on the amount of vaccine available. Each week, OWS will let states know how many doses are available to order against for the coming week. Shipments to a jurisdiction may arrive over several days.

Operation Warp Speed remains on track to allocate enough vaccine for 20 million Americans to receive their first doses before the end of the month, pending Moderna receiving an Emergency Use Authorization."

Local 5 has reached out to IDPH and Gov. Kim Reynolds' office for comment.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla tweeted that the company isn't having any issues with the vaccine, saying "no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed."

Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. The company’s statement can be found here: https://t.co/72sSOWrnil pic.twitter.com/1LoPYmSyWb — AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) December 17, 2020