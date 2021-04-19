Virtual session aims to answer your top question about the COVID-19 vaccine

One informational meeting kicks off at 6:00p.m. Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the covid vaccine rollout continues, you and your family still may have questions about the COVID-19 shots.

Monday night, there'll be an opportunity to get them answered.



The Iowa Department of Public health is working with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the University of Iowa on one such effort.

One, in particular, is taking place at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

It'll feature numerous medical experts, like State Epidemiologist and IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.