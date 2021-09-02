Walgreens customers say they were locked out of accounts while signing up for vaccine

The company's corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With limited doses of the coronavirus vaccine available, Walgreens customers are frustrated after being locked out of their accounts while signing up for an appointment.

"I couldn’t get on and I, probably, did this during the day for about five hours, off and on," Des Moines resident Bradley Burt said. "I started back in again on last Tuesday and keyed everything in and found out I was locked out.”

But he said it wouldn't accept his email or password.

"I thought somehow he was getting confused and I would try to sign in for him and I was locked out too," his wife Tonia Burt said. "So, then, later that day we reached out to our daughter thinking we were doing something wrong.”

Their daughter is Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed.

She also created a separate account with an all new email and password, but was locked out too.

"I thought, ‘That’s weird. I must have the wrong password.’ I typed in the password and it’s not working," Ahmed said. "I tried to reset the password and it’s not sending me a reset password email from the Walgreens account. I’m locked out."

Local 5 called a Walgreens location in West Des Moines and they said they were not aware of people being locked out of accounts.

“Kind of surprised when they have known about this problem for 11 months or so that things aren’t organized in a better fashion for the seniors to get the vaccination," Tania said. "It’s really disappointing.”

The company's corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.