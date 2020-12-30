Hy-Vee administering COVID-19 vaccine to Dallas County health care workers Wednesday

A release from the grocery chain says they're partnering with the Dallas County Health Department to administer its first doses of the Moderna vaccine in the county.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Dec. 21, 2020.

Dallas County health care workers are set to get their COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday at the Waukee Hy-Vee Pharmacy, according to the grocery chain.

The Dallas County Health Department and the grocery chain partnered up to administer its first doses of the Moderna vaccine to these front line workers.

The Waukee and West Lakes Hy-Vee pharmacies are only able to vaccinate health care workers employed in Dallas County, according to a release from Hy-Vee, Inc.

This is due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) allocation guidance.

Health care workers from the county can visit this link to fill out a consent form and schedule an appointment. Be sure to bring proof of employment when receiving the vaccine.

Dallas County is already underway with vaccinating long-term care residents. The Dallas County Hospital received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 23. From there, vaccines were shipped to providers across the county.