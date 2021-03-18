'Doses of hope': Webster County successfully holds mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By the end of the day, 1,770 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Three hundred COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per hour is another sign that supply is trending in the right direction, and it all happened at the Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge on Thursday.

The mass vaccination clinic set up by the Webster County Health Department was ready and more than willing to host Iowa's largest vaccination clinic to date.

"[It's] like Christmas Day all over again, but better," said Teresa Jackson, who got her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. "I'm absolutely delighted. As an educator, it's been a battlefield to try and keep our students safe and to keep us safe."

Last week, Webster County Health Department Director Kari Prescott told Gov. Kim Reynolds the county could handle a higher vaccine allocation.

This week, Reynolds approved extra doses for the county.

"Today is the reward of the governor's visit to Webster County," Prescott said.

The setup of the clinic was very efficient. People walked in, found a seat and waited for a nurse to come around and administer their shot.

Many nurses administering the shots were with the county health department, but with it being spring break, some were school nurses.

While the behind-the-scenes work is immense, Prescott said it's definitely worth it.

"One of the staff said the other day that we are providing 'doses of hope,' and I've kind of coined that for our department because they're eager, they're happy," Prescott said.

Only first doses were given at the clinic, with appointments available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In Webster County, all adults in Iowa are able to get their shot. Other states may be moving slowly due to the limited supply.