Explaining the similarities, differences in COVID vaccines

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines both require two shots while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one.

The first two vaccines must be stored at super cold temperatures, while the J&J vaccine does not.

Studies show the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are about 95% effective in preventing coronavirus, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is about 66% effective.

But trials show all three vaccines reduce the rate of COVID-19 hospitalization and death by 100%.

And trials in South Africa show the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also effective against some of the new COVID-19 variants, but it is not yet known if that is true for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

