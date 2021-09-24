COVID booster shots approved for millions: Here's where to get one

Here's where you can get a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After the CDC on Thursday endorsed COVID-19 booster shots for millions of at-risk Americans, central Iowa health care providers and pharmacies released their plans for offering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who are eligible.

Eligible individuals include:

Those ages 65 and older

Long-term care facility residents

Those ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,

Those ages 18-64 years who are at high risk for COVID-19 exposure "because of their occupational or institutional setting"

People must wait six months after their second vaccination to get the booster shot. Additionally, booster shots are only currently approved for those who received the first two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, "We will address, with the same sense of urgency, recommendations for the Moderna and J&J vaccines as soon as those data are available."

Find more information about the CDC's eligibility guidelines here.

CVS

CVS is "preparing to administer" booster shots, according to its website. The website says to check back for scheduling details

As of Friday afternoon, the "Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccine" page allows you to select an appointment under the "I need to schedule an extra dose" option.

Hy-Vee

The grocery store chain is now offering booster shots at all of its pharmacy locations.

Hy-Vee recommends scheduling an appointment in advance here.

Polk County Health Department

The county health department will begin offering booster shots Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Schedule an appointment here or by calling 515-323-5221. The county also has a Spanish helpline at 515-344-3936.

Walgreens

Walgreens said its pharmacies are already offering booster doses to eligible patients, but customers won't be able to schedule appointments until Saturday, Sept. 25.

At that time, those eligible will be able to make an appointment online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Patients who did not receive their first two doses of the COVID vaccine at a Walgreens pharmacy will have to bring proof of their initial vaccination in order to be get the shot.

Walmart & Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club are also offering booster shots as early as Friday, Sept. 24.

Patients can get their booster shots either by appointment or walk-in. Schedule an appointment on the Walmart or Sam's Club websites.

TEGNA's Joe Calabrese contributed to this story.