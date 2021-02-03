These Iowans aren't included in the next tier for vaccinations

Local 5 viewers have messaged our team about the prioritization of certain populations in Iowa's vaccination plan.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of Iowans anxiously waiting to get the COVID-19 vaccine will likely have to wait months to get the shot, leading to frustrations with the state's vaccination plan.

The Infectious Disease Advisory Council is in charge of setting guidelines for which Iowans are prioritized to receive the vaccine and when they will receive it. The council does not meet publicly.

IDAC has met nine times over the past two months, holding virtual meetings to go over how to set guidelines for Iowans receiving the vaccine. According to an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman, the council is done meeting for the year.

With news of Tier 2 in Phase 1B opening up in some parts of the state, many viewers have reached out to Local 5 about who is included in this second tier.

According to interpretations from the Dallas County and Polk County Health Departments, only essential workers in food processing, manufacturing, and distribution environments and Iowans who live or work in congregate settings with no ability to social distance can get the vaccine.

Restaurant workers, farmers, grocery store clerks, delivery drivers and others are not eligible as part of this second group.

Those individuals would be getting their vaccine with the rest of the general population.

Above is the projected timeline for when more Iowans will receive their coronavirus vaccine. There is no timeframe for when the general public will be eligible.

According to a spokesperson with the Polk County Health Department, it could be late spring until they move on to Tier 2 in the Phase 1B plan.

IDAC outlined who should be prioritized for Phase 1B by weighing the below factors:

Historical COVID-19 disease trends affecting eligible populations

Risk of exposure

Risk of transmission

Access to health care and insurance

Workplace environment

Congregate settings

IDAC made its final recommendations for Phase 1B in early January 2021, submitting its plan to IDPH interim director Kelly Garcia. Garcia accepted them the following day, adding government workers to the prioritized groups as well as health and safety inspectors.

Have a vaccine question for Local 5? Text it to us at 515-457-1026 or email news@weareiowa.com.