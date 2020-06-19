x
Valley Junction bar practicing social distancing

Many newer businesses continue to fight to keep customers coming through their doors.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Valley Junction bar is glad to be back in business after reopening in May.

The Winchester Public House is a newer bar to historic Valley Junction, so they were worried the coronavirus could mean the end.

Workers are doing their part to stay open and keep customers safe by enforcing social distancing.

"We're not at full capacity because we're keeping up social distancing and respecting that social distancing. So we have a couple less tables than we normally do, we're pairing the chairs at the bar two at a time so they're kind of broken up six feet apart," bar manager Lindsay Simmerman said. 

You'll also notice staff wearing face masks and frequently sanitizing tables.

