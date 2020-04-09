VERIFY: What rights do Iowans have if they don't wear a mask?

No shoes, no shirt, no masks, no service. Businesses can refuse you service if you don't have a mask on. However, there are exceptions.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Local 5 viewer reached out and said they were at a business, without a mask on, and was refused service.

We verified that businesses can refuse you service if you don't have a mask on. However, there are exceptions.

“Ask for accommodations. Take the form of things like curbside service or remote delivery or other methods many Iowa businesses are using," said Newkirk Law Firm attorney Leonard Bates.

The Department of Justices says the ADA does not provide a blanketed exception to all people with disabilities from complying with safety requirements.

"That means not everyone that has a disability can refuse to wear a mask," explained Veronica Fowler, communications director for ACLU of Iowa.

Iowa Legal Aid said this is a subject they don't have a view on.