Verizon adding 15GB of extra data to customers, small businesses during coronavirus pandemic

The company is working to ensure customers have extra data to connect with their jobs, schools or family members.

NEW YORK — Verizon said it's working to support its customers who might need extra data to learn, work or stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced it's automatically adding 15GB of 4G LTE data to consumer and small business plans.

The additional data will be available from March 25 through April 30.

The company on Monday also announced plans for a discount program for qualified new low-income customers and two months waived service charges for current Verizon customers that are part of the Lifeline discount program.

“We understand the hardships that many of our customers are facing, and we’re doing our part to ensure they have broadband internet connectivity during this unprecedented time,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “With so many Americans working and learning remotely from home, having access to reliable and affordable internet is more important than ever before.”

Also, starting April 3, Verizon is making the new broadband discount program available to new Fios Internet customers who qualify through the Lifeline program.

AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile have all signed on to the FCC's "Keep Americans Connected Pledge" from March 16 to May 16. The pledge asks companies to: 1.) not terminate services to homes and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic 2.) waive any late fees related to economic distress caused by the pandemic and 3.) open Wi-Fi hotspots to the general public.

Other companies like AT&T are also waiving wireless voice and data overage fees for customers nationwide.