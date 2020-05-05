x
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa on Friday

Pence is set to discuss reopening houses of worship and the latest on food supply security.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Iowa on Friday for a discussion with faith leaders.

The meeting in Des Moines has been set up to "encourage houses of worship to responsibly reopen in according with the guidelines" surrounding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, according to a release.

Pence will also visit Hy-Vee's headquarters for a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders and to discuss steps being taken to "ensure the food supply remains secure."

Stay tuned to Local 5 for additional details on Pence's trip.

