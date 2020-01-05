Virtual soap carving class held in Clive

With a lot more people staying at home right now, who wouldn't like to learn a new skill?

CLIVE, Iowa — In Clive, ordinary households items are being transformed into art.

Clive Parks and Rec hosted a soap carving class over Facebook live for those curious about sculpting.

All you needed to participate is a wifi connection, a butter knife, and a bar of soap.

Which some of us probably have in spades to keep our hands clean during this pandemic.

This is just one of many classes Clive Parks and Rec are offering over Facebook live.