Virtual soap carving class held in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — In Clive, ordinary households items are being transformed into art.
Clive Parks and Rec hosted a soap carving class over Facebook live for those curious about sculpting.
All you needed to participate is a wifi connection, a butter knife, and a bar of soap.
Which some of us probably have in spades to keep our hands clean during this pandemic.
This is just one of many classes Clive Parks and Rec are offering over Facebook live.
You can find a list of upcoming events on their Facebook page.
