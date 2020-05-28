Walk, run, bike, hike your way to 19K for frontline workers

You can support our healthcare workers on the frontline by taking on The COVID-19K challenge.

DES MOINES, Iowa — You can show your support for healthcare workers are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle by taking on the COVID-19K.

Proceeds from the 11.8 mile event will go towards providing meals for clinicians to boost their morale.

Participants can choose to complete their 19k in one day starting June 6th or spread it out to June 7th starting at 8 a.m. You can complete the challenge on a treadmill, bike, elliptical, rowing machine, or whatever you want as long as you get moving.

Registration can be completed online now for $19 and includes an official The COVID-19K t-shirt.