Walmart now requiring customers to wear face masks

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Walmart and Sam's Club were two of many retailers nationwide to requiring customers to wear masks starting Monday.

The company said 65% of their stores are in states with face mask mandates.

"It's just common courtesy," said Shannon Arthur, a customer at the 73rd Street location in West Des Moines. "I could care less ... you like 'em, you don't, you believe in it, you don't. Don't be a jerk. Don't kill somebody."

There will be new signage outside Walmart locations, reminding you to put on your mask.

"I'm a nurse myself and I see it from the medical side that everyone needs to be wearing a mask," said Shirley Chelleen, another customer. "You need to treat each other like they have the disease and to be respectful and wear a mask."

For a full list of businesses requiring face masks, click here or text MASK to 515-457-1026.