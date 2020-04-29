WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds daily press conference as COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to rise

The Iowa Department of Public Health said a total of 148 Iowans have died from the virus. A total of 6,843 have tested positive.

Meat processing plaints in Iowa will resume operations following a Tuesday executive order from President Trump.

"Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency, the order states."

Iowa is home to 18 packing plants, and a Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo has been closed since last week after dozens of workers tested positive for COVID-19.

34,494 tests have returned negative.

Restaurants and businesses in 77 Iowa counties are also preparing to reopen with certain restrictions starting Friday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

12 more Iowans die from complications, 467 test positive

New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows another 12 Iowans died from COVID-19 complications. The death toll is now 146 in the state.

According to the IDPH, the additional deaths were reported in the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60), 2 older adults (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Marshall County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40)

Washington County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

An additional 467 Iowans tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 6,843.

323 Iowans are currently hospitalized. 2,428 have recovered, leaving the recovery rate at 35%.

One in very six Iowans have been tested, according to Gov. Reynolds.

Flexsteel says it will close Dubuque manufacturing plant

Iowa-based furniture maker Flexsteel Industries has announced it will permanently close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the company announced the closure Wednesday morning, minutes before a conference call to discuss its latest quarterly earnings. The Dubuque plant employs about 150 people.

The company announced its facility in Starkville, Mississippi, also will close, and blamed a drop in demand of some products that has been exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The closure follows the company's two-week shutdown of the Dubuque plant last month and its announcement that it would lay off about 100 in Dubuque, including about 40 people at its corporate headquarters.

Reporting by Associated Press, The Telegraph Herald

MercyOne, Corteva Agriscience team up to increase COVID-19 sample testing

MercyOne and Corteva Agriscience are teaming up to "fill the urgent need" for the processing of COVID-19 samples. A release from the establishments said they will focus on Iowa initially.

The plan is for MercyOne health care providers will collect the samples and send them to Corteva, where a small team of Corteva employees will process and assess the samples using the company's "sophisticated genetic screening capabilities."

This testing will start Wednesday, April 29 and will continue "for as long as the need remains critical." As of now, there aren't any plans to collect samples at Corteva facilities.

Hy-Vee extending hours for central Iowa locations

Des Moines area Hy-Vee locations have extended their hours to be open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., a company spokesperson tells Local 5.

This includes Hy-Vee Drugstores and locations in suburbs of Des Moines.

The first hour is still reserved for customers at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Convenience store hours remain as previously set.

Food pantry opens to help veterans

The Food Bank of Iowa is hosting a mobile drive-thru food pantry for veterans.

It will be located at 2350 Euclid Ave in Des Moines and be open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Veterans are asked to bring their VA ID card of DD-214.