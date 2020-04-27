WATCH LIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds Monday press conference on Iowa's COVID-19 response

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus udpates.

With elective surgeries and farmers' markets set to resume Monday in Iowa, Local 5 is compiling the latest information surrounding COVID-19 in the state.

"This is our first step of many to reopening Iowa and getting life and business back to normal as soon as possible," Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday.

Reynolds' new public health proclamation also allows elective surgeries to resume if hospitals and health care providers have adequate PPE supplies.

As of Monday morning, 5,868 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 with 32,282 negative tests and 127 deaths statewide.

Monday, April 27

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11:30 a.m. press conference Monday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

IDPH: 9 more Iowans die, 349 more test positive

Nine more Iowans are dead from COVID-19 complications, according to an update to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website. The total number of deaths in the state is 127.

Another 393 Iowans tested positive for the virus, reaching the total of 5,868. The IDPH says 2,021 people have recovered. The recovery rate is now 34%.

Food pantry opening at Des Moines Boys & Girls Club

Starting Monday, the Gregory & Suzie Glazer Burt Boys & Girls Club in Des Moines will begin its food pantry operations in partnership with the Food Bank of Iowa.

The pantry will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Iowa attorney general accuses Orange City man of price gouging on eBay

An online seller from Iowa is accused of "charging excessive prices" on more than 250 products such as toilet paper and disinfectants.

Michael Evan Noteboom is named in a lawsuit filed by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. He allegedly used the account name 'mn65' on ebay, and is subject to penalties up to $40,000 under the Iowa Consumer Act.

