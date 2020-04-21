COVID-19 live updates: Gov. Reynolds asks all Iowans to complete new, online virus assessment tool

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

As of Tuesday morning, Iowa sits at 3,641 positive COVID-19 cases with 83 deaths and 23,974 negative tests.

During her Monday press conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds stressed that packing plants are taking necessary precautions to protect workers and that closing down operations would put the food supply in jeopardy.

"They're doing a lot of things proactively because they know it's extremely important that they take care of their workforce," Reynolds said. "So they perform the essential role that they play to make sure that the nation's food supply is secure and moving."

Tuesday, April 21

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Iowa reports highest positive one-day case count ever, Reynolds introduces new assessment tool

482 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data provided by the state Department of Public Health. That's the largest one-day increase in positive cases since the pandemic began.

Another four Iowans have lost their lives to the virus. One person passed away in Linn County and three lost their lives in Polk County. Black Hawk County reported 107 new positive cases for the day, the highest number of cases for one county for a one-day period.

The state also launched TestIowa.com to assess an individual Iowan's risk for contractive COVID-19 and provide drive-through testing for those at a higher risk.

Reynolds is asking every Iowan to take the online assessment.

The program consists of three steps:

Assess: Iowans can answer questions online to determine current risk. Test: Those at a higher risk will take priority for testing at a drive-through testing location. Track: Those who test positive will answer questions to "help isolate the infection rate".

Iowa pork plant reopens after outbreak; a 2nd begins testing.

One Iowa pork plant at the center of a major coronavirus outbreak is reopening as another began testing all employees to learn the scope of their infections.

Tyson Foods resumed limited operations at its pork processing plant in Columbus Junction, where more than 200 workers have become infected and at least two have died. The plant, which has about 1,400 employees, had been shut down for two weeks after reporting the outbreak. In northern Iowa, Wright County officials reported that 16 employees at a pork processing facility run by Prestage Foods of Iowa have tested positive.

Mass testing at the plant began Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press

UnityPoint Health reducing hours for staff, enacting "limited" furloughs and pay cuts

One of Iowa's largest hospital and clinic systems is taking steps to curb the financial hit brought on by COVID-19.

Effective Sunday, UnityPoint Health will enact:

Short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders

Reduction in hours available to work or furloughs for those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures

15% average reduction in executive pay

"The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer," UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer said in a statement. "While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the healthcare needs of our communities into the future."

UnityPoint Health employs more than 30,000.

US pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year

Restaurant closures due to the coronavirus have contributed to an estimated $5 billion in losses this year for the U.S. pork industry, and almost overnight millions of hogs stacking up on farms now have little value.

Some farmers have resorted to killing piglets because plunging sales mean there is no room to hold additional animals in increasingly cramped conditions. After extended trade disputes and worker shortages, this was supposed to finally be the year hog farmers hit it big with prices expected to climb amid soaring domestic and foreign demand.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is promising to send cash and buy stored pork but industry leaders say it might not be enough to stem devastating losses.

Reporting by The Associated Press/David Pitt

Parking lots closed at Gray's Lake Park

To further improve social distancing, the gates and parking lots at Gray's Lake Park are closed effective Tuesday.

The trail remains open and the park road will be available for pedestrian use.

"We ask that everyone please remember to follow CDC guidelines when walking, running or biking and maintain a minimum of six feet between other park visitors," Des Moines Parks and Recreation said in a statement.