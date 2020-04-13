WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds Monday press conference on COVID-19 response

Sunday's totals from the Iowa Department of Public Health: 1,587 positive cases, 41 deaths and 16,005 negative tests.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Local 5 is compiling the latest on the coronavirus to keep you updated as the newest numbers are released and businesses across the state feel its impact.

As of Sunday afternoon, Iowa has 1,587 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16,005 tests have returned negative.

41 Iowans have died.

Monday, April 13

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Peak nearing, Iowa begins contract to create COVID-19 models

Experts working to develop models to help Iowa public health officials predict and manage the coronavirus pandemic are racing against time.

A contract shows the Iowa Department of Public Health and the University of Iowa College of Public Health didn’t reach a formal agreement to work together to create Iowa-specific pandemic models until April 7.

The agreement calls for the college to produce predictive models within two weeks of receiving the department’s coronavirus data, or on another mutually agreed upon schedule.

The goal of the models is to help Iowa public health officials and Gov. Kim Reynolds predict the severity of the outbreak and make decisions about specific mitigation strategies.

Reporting by the Associated Press

Rep. Abby Finkenaur announces $1.7M grant for Iowa Early Childhood Development Programs

Mid-Town Community Action in Marshalltown will receive over $1.7 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its Head Start and Early Head Start programs. The announcement came from Rep. Abby Finkenaur's office Monday morning.

The recently passed CARES Act allocated $750 million to help these programs keep up their operations and meet community needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iowa beef plant suspends operations after workers get virus

A beef processing plant in one of Iowa’s coronavirus hot spots has suspended production after several workers have become infected.

National Beef announced that its Iowa Premium plant in Tama will be idled until April 20. The company said numerous employees had contracted COVID-19 and that others were exhibiting flu-like symptoms. It’s at least the second meat processing plant in Iowa to suspend operations after workers have become infected. Tyson Foods last week idled its Columbus Junction pork plant.

Tama County has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus in Iowa, with 86 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Reporting by The Associated Press

"Skip the Trip" through Iowa Department of Transportation allows parents to proctor written driving test at home

Parents with a valid Iowa driver's license can apply to become a proctor for their children's non-commercial driver's knowledge test.

Once a parent is approved and the student's test is completed, results will be emailed. If they pass, the parent and student are required to visit a DOT service center or county treasurer's office to get their instruction permit.

"Learning to drive is a milestone in many households that parents and teens typically go through together, Motor Vehicle Division Director Melissa Spiegel said in a statement. "This will allow kids to experience the excitement of achieving this milestone without having to wait until the COVID-19 emergency passes."

Interested students can prepare with online practice tests through the Iowa DOT's website.

Kum & Go launches full-service, curbside pick-up options

Iowa-based convenience store Kum & Go begins its full-service fuel operations across the state Monday.

Customers can call the main store number while arriving at a gas pump, hand their card or cash to an employee who will complete the transaction and fuel up your vehicle.

“We are always looking for ways to better safeguard our customers and associates,” Kum & Go President Tanner Krause said in a statement. "Going back to our roots to provide a full-service fueling option can help people maintain social distancing and avoid common touch points. Our stores provide essential services and goods and we are proud to be able support our communities during these challenging times.”

Customers can also place orders for curbside pick-up.

For more details, click here.