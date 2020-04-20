WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds Monday press conference on COVID-19 response

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 to get the latest coronavirus coverage.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

More than 3,100 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

With four additional deaths reported, Iowa's total is now 79. 257 more positive cases put the statewide total at 3,159.

1,013 additional negative tests have been reported, meaning 22,661 tests total have returned negative.

According to the IDPH, 261 of 389 confirmed cases (67%) from Sunday could be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities.

Over 500 employees at both Tyson Foods and National Beef were tested: 84 positive tests came from Tyson and 177 from National Beef.

Monday, April 20

Gov. Reynolds holds Monday morning press conference

Iowa plant reopens after testing shows 177 workers infected

An Iowa beef processing plant that was idled after a coronavirus outbreak resumed production Monday, one day after the state said 177 workers there have tested positive.

The Iowa Premium plant in Tama, owned by National Beef, had suspended production for most of the month after the company confirmed that multiple workers had the virus.On Sunday, the office of Gov. Kim Reynolds said that 177 out of more than 500 National Beef workers have tested positive for coronavirus.A woman who answered the phone at the plant confirmed that production resumed Monday. A National Beef spokesman said last week that its plan to resume production April 20 hadn’t changed.

The company hasn’t responded to inquiries since then.

Reporting by The Associated Press

RAGBRAI 2020 postponed

An Iowa biking tradition will not take place this summer due to COVID-19.

RAGBRAI organizers announced Monday that after talking with the overnight towns, the ride has been pushed back to July 25-31, 2021.

"The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one," RAGBRAI wrote. "We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest."

RAGBRAI 2020 was set to go through Le Mars, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa and Clinton.

RAGBRAI RAGBRAI Nation, As we've watched the impact COVID-19 is having on t... he world, we've continued to plan and adjust our timelines, hold key conversations with our trusted partners, and determine the best course of action for all parties involved.

Tyson plant shuts down Monday for deep cleaning, sanitation

The Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Perry will shut down Monday to clean the facility as an "added precaution" to ensure workers are safe.

The measures include:

Checking workers' temperature upon arrival

Mandating and providing face masks

Initiating additional cleaning

"Our workforce safety efforts are significant and strictly enforced," a Tyson spokesperson said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

Des Moines Public Schools expands free meal program

Iowa's largest school district will increase its site for meals from 22 to 50 beginning Monday.

“Our staff have been working 12+ hour shifts to assemble thousands of meals each day,” Food and Nutrition director Amanda Miller said. "And our staff and volunteers at the distribution sites have been essential to creating a drive-thru meal distribution that is benefiting thousands of children.”

Full list of meal sites

Access to DART Central Station restricted

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority hub located in downtown Des Moines will limit access due to COVID-19.

"Riders will now only be allowed into DART Central Station to either use the restroom or speak to a representative at the Customer Service window," DART said in a release. "DART Security will allow one rider at a time into the lobby through the southwest door that faces the bus platforms."

DART is also strongly encouraging riders to wear a mask or some other face covering.