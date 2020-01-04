WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference as COVID-19 deaths, positive cases rise in Iowa

Iowa's positive cases are at 549, with nine fatalities in the state as of Wednesday morning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.

549 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, with negative tests totaling 7,304 as of Wednesday morning.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last week most non-essential businesses closed until at least April 7, suspended non-essential medical and dental procedures and asked schools to close until April 13.

Wednesday, April 1

Gov. Reynolds will hold her press conference at 2:30 p.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

2 additional deaths reported, positive cases now at 549

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced 52 additional positive tests and two more deaths.

One of the fatalities was an adult 81+ years old in Polk County, and the other an adult 81+ years old from Washington County.

Negative tests are now at 7,304.

Amazon announced Whole Foods grocery delivery in the metro

Amazon says it is expanding its grocery delivery services from Whole Foods Market to West Des Moines.

The company says the impacts of COVID-19 have caused sharp increase in people shopping online for groceries.

Amazon Prime members can now shop groceries from Whole Foods Market online at Amazon.com and schedule delivery to their home.

The online grocery delivery will include items like fresh and organic produce, bakery, dairy, meat and seafood, floral and everyday staples from Whole Foods Market.

Two-hour delivery is free for orders of $35 or more, and one-hour delivery is $4.99. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/wholefoods.

Iowa prisoners helping make protective gear, hand sanitizer

The Iowa Department of Corrections says inmates at the Iowa Correctional Facility for Woman in Mitchelville has produced 2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer.

Mask and gown production is underway at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility as well.

"We have produced 2,243 gowns so far and delivered 1,346 to the DOC institutions, 8 JD's, and tomorrow to SEOC for the State's stockpile," Cord Overton, spokesman for the Department of Corrections, said in a statement to Local 5. "We're now producing 200 per day."

“An Evening With Michael Bublé" in Des Moines postponed

Iowa Events Center announced that a May 13 concert Bublé at Wells Fargo Arena has been canceled. Individuals who bought tickets are encouraged to keep their tickets, Bublé "hopes to reschedule the concert at a later date."

The tour was scheduled to begin on May 2 in Anaheim, Calif.

10 shows has been cancelled, and the tour’s national provider, Don Fox, says the dates will be rescheduled as soon as possible.