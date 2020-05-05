WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds speaks at daily COVID-19 press conference as total deaths, positive tests increase

10,111 Iowans have tested positive and 50,458 tests have returned negative according to Tuesday's numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

91 of 99 counties in Iowa have a reported case of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, with 207 deaths statewide and Iowans testing positive.

The following counties have no reported cases according to the latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health: Adams, Decatur, Emmet, Fremont, Ida, Lucas, Palo Alto and Ringgold.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reiterated Monday that reopening portions of the state was based on the latest data and not pressure from other states or the federal government.

"This isn't political," Reynolds said. "That's one of the reasons I've been able to stand here every day and talk to Iowans about making decisions based on data and metrics."

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

19 Iowans die, 408 more test positive for COVID-19

New numbers from the Iowa Dept. of Public Health show a dramatic increase in deaths since Monday. 19 more Iowans died, the statewide total is now 207.

Locations and age ranges of deaths are as follows:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years) 1 elderly adult (81+)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 5 older adults (41-60)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Woodbury County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

408 more Iowans tested positive for the virus. The total is now 10,111 in Iowa. Data from the IDPH shows that Polk County has the most cases with 1,778 people testing positive.

The second highest total of Iowans infected is 1,378 in Black Hawk County. The third highest is Woodbury County with 1,296.

Another West Des Moines paramedic tests positive

A second paramedic with West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services (EMS) tested positive for COVID-19. West Des Moines EMS said they were notified on Monday.

The paramedic didn't have any symptoms when they were tested through a TestIowa site on April 29, according to the release from West Des Moines EMS.

Following CDC guidelines, the paramedic has been removed from duty and will remain off for the required 10 days if they remain asymptomatic.

City of West Des Moines responds to COVID-19

West Des Moines Mayor Steven Gaer joined "Good Morning Iowa" Tuesday to explain the community development block grant funds.

Nearly $500,000 has been allocated, with the main focus being homeless prevention such as mortgage, rent and utility payments, according to Gaer.

Coronavirus cuts 'deep scars' through meatpacking cities

The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Nebraska, and Worthington, Minnesota.

Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. The virus is killing, sickening and frightening workers and devastating their extended families. In Grand Island, an outbreak linked to a JBS beef plant that is the city’s largest employer spread rapidly across the rural central Nebraska region. It killed more than three dozen people.

Many of the dead were elderly residents of long-term care facilities who had relatives or friends employed at the plant.

