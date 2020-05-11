Waukee mayor issues face covering requirement starting Nov. 9

The face covering requirement applies to anyone three years or older, unless they qualify for an exemption.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke issued a proclamation Thursday requiring everyone within city limits to wear a face covering when in public settings, beginning 5 p.m. on Nov. 9.

According to a press release, this action was taken in response to Iowa being labeled a COVID-19 'red zone' state by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, as well as the state reporting record hospitalization numbers.