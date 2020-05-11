Waukee mayor issues face covering requirement starting Nov. 9

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke issued a proclamation Thursday requiring everyone within city limits to wear a face covering when in public settings, beginning 5 p.m. on Nov. 9.
The face covering requirement applies to anyone three years or older, unless they qualify for an exemption.
According to a press release, this action was taken in response to Iowa being labeled a COVID-19 'red zone' state by the White House Coronavirus Task Force, as well as the state reporting record hospitalization numbers.
Businesses can download signage here now or pick it up in the City Hall vestibule beginning Friday, Nov. 6 at 8 a.m.
