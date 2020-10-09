Wayne County health official upset with community response to COVID-19

The county only had 20 cases until a few weeks ago when cases jumped to 72.

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa — A Wayne Co. public health official is upset with the way the community members have responded to the virus.

Public Health Administator Shelley Bickel says she believes people have stopped listening to real experts because they think they are one themselves.

"I don't think people are listening. I think people think they've become the experts or they're the epidemiologist or they know better than we do," said Bickel. "It's frustrating and we know at a point we can't keep up with the cases or the contact tracing. We only have eight employees in our office."

Wayne County was only reporting 20 cases until that all changed a few weeks ago. The county now has had 69 people test positive as well as two deaths.

Bickel says not everyone in the community is taking those cases seriously.

"Probably half or less actually believe there is a virus and are wearing face coverings and doing what they need to do," said Bickel. "A lot of people don't believe there is a virus or think it's just like the flu and not everyone will get sick."