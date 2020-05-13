Calls to cleaning company skyrocket with Iowa businesses opening back up

Effective Friday, all restrictions currently lifted in 77 of Iowa's counties will be expanded statewide.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Locally-owned cleaning company We Clean It says because of the decision to reopen Iowa businesses Friday, calls for service are going to skyrocket.

Owner Doug Cunningham says he lost 60% of his business at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because people were scared of letting others into their home or business.

However, since Governor Reynolds made the decision to re-open business, they've received multiple calls to service.

"We've noticed even just today that some hair salons and a couple of offices are asking to have their place disinfected," Cunningham says.

That means more business for We Clean It as well as more hiring opportunities.

"At the beginning of the coronavirus we had 27 [employees]. We are now down to 16."