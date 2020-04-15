'We don't want to just flip the light switch': Reynolds says plans to reopen the state are beginning

Gov. Kim Reynolds' press conference detailed how Iowa is continuing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOWA, USA — As the total number of deaths and positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Iowans are looking to Gov. Kim Reynolds and her administration for answers on when Iowa will see that light at the end of the tunnel.

Reynolds announced an additional 96 positive cases at her press conference Wednesday. Out of the current 1,995 Iowans who've tested positive so far, 908 have recovered from the virus.

Iowa's recovery rate is at 46%, the highest it's been since reporting started.

Reynolds noted that 1-in-160 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.

Four more Iowans died from complications as of Wednesday. Two elderly adults (81+)—one from Polk County and the other from Clayton County—and two older adults (61-80)—one from Allamakee and one from Johnston County.

A total of 53 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

Reynolds said 49% of deaths and 10% of Iowa's total positive cases are related to long-term care facility outbreaks.

Another long-term care facility reported an outbreak, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Wilton Retirement Community in Muscatine County is the newest addition to the list. There are now seven long-term care facilities with outbreaks in the state.

Reynolds said testing supplies are being sent to the Wilton Retirement Community so that more residents can be tested for the virus.

She also confirmed that the Tyson Foods packing plant in Louisa County will receive 900 tests in addition to the 200 tests sent last week.

Reynolds stated that she’s asking federal agencies and business leaders for help preventing coronavirus outbreaks at Iowa food processing plants and responding to two that have already infected scores of workers.

Reynolds said that she was calling the leaders of 18 major meat packing and food plants to assess how the pandemic is affecting their workplaces and how the state can help.

She says she also has a call scheduled with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and is inquiring with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control “to see if they can provide some assistance at our packing plants as well.”

Reynolds also confronted the fact that while it's necessary for all Iowans to stay home as much as possible, home may not be the safest place for everyone.

"At a time when it's critical that Iowans stay home as much as possible to prevent being exposed to the virus and or exposing others, we must also recognize that home is not a safe place for all Iowans," she said.

The Iowa Department of Human Services is changing the way they operate to make sure Iowans are well-supported.

"DHS is an agency that is truly impacted top to bottom by the COVID-19 pandemic," DHS director Kelly Garcia said. "Anytime there is a disaster, mental health needs for Iowans change, we're ensuring that the needs of our current Medicaid members are met."

Garcia said DHS knows that more and more Iowans will seek medical, food and economic assistance as COVID-19 continues on.

"But the important thing is that we do continue to do our work," Garcia said.

Garcia said that DHS has made efforts to help Iowans, like removing barriers to ensure continuous coverage in Medicaid and food assistance.

DHS suspended all premiums and co-pays, expanded telehealth and also working to get uninsured Iowans access to COVID-19 testing.

Behavioral health support is also being expanded on, Garcia said.

"We also need to understand how overwhelming stress can be for family regardless of means and how this can increase the rate of abuse and neglect," she stated. "At DHS, we're paying very close attention to abuse reports, which sadly have dropped," she said.

Garcia explained that while it looks like abuse may have decreased, that's not the case. Those reporting potential abuse, like teachers, doctors and others, aren't seeing kids and vulnerable adults like they normally would.

DHS is working closely with the Iowa Department of Education to encourage communication between teachers and students. They're also working to communicate with all Iowans to report potential abuse.

"If you hear something or see something, say something," Garcia stressed.

DHS resources are available on their website for anyone and everyone who needs them.

If you suspect someone is being abused or neglected, call the DHS abuse hotline at 1-800-362-2178.

An economic recovery task force is in the works as well, Reynolds said. This task force will determine what metrics will be looked at to reopen the state and be considered "phase one."

Reynolds said the task force will be made up of Iowa's department heads that have been involved in the COVID-19 response.Their job will be to create timeline to determine how to open the state back up.

"Phase two" will be bringing in business and industry outsiders for their input. Reynolds said that they are at the beginning stages of planning. Directors are set to get together on Thursday to walk through plans.