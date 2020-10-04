'We understand that people are scared': Protective gear is in short supply, Iowa orders doctors to take steps to preserve what they have

Friday, IDPH ordered health care workers to decrease their use of personal protective equipment (PPE) when possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Doctors in Iowa are now able to temporarily reuse protective gear, like masks and eye protection, so that there's enough of it to go around amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, personal protective equipment (PPE) is in short supply.

Iowa is dealing with that same problem.

That's why Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health issued a PPE Shortage Order to preserve things like masks, gowns and eye protection worn by workers on the front lines.

"We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling, but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we've determined that now is the time to take this action," IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington updated Iowa's COVID-19 projections Friday.

As of April 10, IHME predicted Iowa will see its worst day on May 2, when there are a projected 23 deaths in a single day.

On April 7, that same model had projected the peak to happen on April 26 with an estimated 17 deaths.

The number of projected total deaths through Aug. 4 also increased.

On April 10, IHME projected 743 total deaths in the state. On April 7, there were 420 deaths projected.

That being said, IDPH and Gov. Kim Reynolds reported some positive news Friday.

They're starting to see the curve flatten in Iowa, meaning if everyone continues to follow strict social distancing measures, we could be starting to level out in the state.

Supply-levels in Polk County

Personal protective equipment is also in short supply in Polk County.

"The greatest fear for all of us is that we're out of everything," said Aigner Nola Aigner Davis, public information officer at Polk County Public Health Department. "We're not out of everything. We are just seeing a shortage like the rest of the country is."

Aigner Davis' advice is to follow the governor's orders and the CDC recommendations so we can preserve PPE for our health care workers.

"Only running errands when you really need things," Aigner Davis said. "If you don't need things, don't go out. Maintain that six-foot distance, we know that six-foot distance works. We see that some people are doing this and some people are not. We really encourage every resident in Polk County to use that six-foot distance. We know that works. Keep washing your hands, keep using a homemade facemask, if you can, when you're going out in public."

Here's what is in the PPE Shortage Order

The PPE Shortage Order is broken up into three sections.

Decrease Demand:

Use barriers and ventilation systems to minimize patient contact

Cancel non-essential medical and dental procedures

Use telemedicine whenever possible

Implement Contingency Capacity Strategies:

(Note: This step would only be taken if a facility is still seeing a PPE shortage after following steps to decrease demand.)

Facemasks: Wear the same mask for multiple patients without removing it. Don't allow patients to wear surgical facemasks. Save those for health care providers.

Gowns: Start using washable, cloth isolation gowns. Consider using coveralls. Use expired gowns for training purposes.

Eye Protection: Start using re-usable devices, including goggles and reusable face shields. Wear the same protection for multiple patients without removing it.

N95 Respirators: Decrease the length of a COVID-19 patient's stay by sending them home once they are medically stable. Temporarily suspend annual fit testing. Wear the same respirator for multiple patients without removing it.



Implement Crisis Capacity Strategies:

(Note: This step would only be taken if a facility follows steps if they're still seeing PPE shortages after taking steps to decrease demand and implement contingency capacity strategies.)

Facemasks: Reuse facemasks and use beyond the expiration date. Prioritize facemasks for select activities. Use cloth facemasks combined with face shields if no other masks are available.

Gowns: Reuse cloth isolation gowns. Consider using homemade gowns if no other gowns are available.

Eye Protection: Use eye protection past expiration date. Prioritize eye protection for select activities. Consider using safety glasses that have extensions to cover the side of the eyes.

N95 Respirators: Use respirators past their expiration date. Reuse N95 respirators. Prioritize N95 respirators by activity type. Extend the use of N95 respirators by decontamination.



Want to help?

If you have any PPE, you're encouraged to donate it to your local health care providers.