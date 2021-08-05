Wells Fargo postpones return to office until Oct. 4

A message from Chief Operating Officer Scott Powell cites the growing surge of COVID-19 cases as the company's reason to hold off on a full return to the office.

Wells Fargo & Co. will not be bringing workers back to the office until Oct. 4 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to a message from the chief operating officer.

The announcement came on Thursday.

The postponement applies to U.S. employees who are still working from home and doesn't impact other employees who are already reporting to work in person.

The memo from COO Scott Powell says other aspects of their return to office plan outlined in July will remain the same.

"We'll follow w the same sequencing we shared, which means that on Oct. 4 our operations and contact center employees will begin returning first over the course of several weeks, followed by our enterprise function and line of business support employees in November," the memo says. "Additionally, the same expectations for in-office and remote work previously communicated will apply when we do return. Your lines of business and functions will continue to finalize and communicate more details about your individual returns as they are available."

The memo also says the best way for employees to protect themselves is by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The company urges employees to use the extra time given to go get their shot.

About 15,000 people are employed by Wells Fargo in Iowa, and a majority of them are working from home according to a spokeswoman.