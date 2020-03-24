West Des Moines music school moves lessons online amid coronavirus pandemic

Starting Monday, all in-person lessons were canceled temporarily and students participated in virtual lessons.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Music lessons are yet another extracurricular activity impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping School of Rock in West Des Moines from finding ways to teach their students.

School of Rock teaches students how to play guitar, bass, piano and drums. They also provide vocal lessons.

Instructors said virtual lessons are not ideal, but they're making it work and are happy to still provide lessons to the kids.

"A lot of our students that have continued with these remote lessons, it just gives them a little sense of normalcy in what is a crazy time for them right now," said Adam Dooley, general manager of School of Rock. "It gives them something to look forward to week to week. They have a little bit of routine."

Many instructors at School of Rock are full-time musicians, and their gigs have been canceled until further notice as Iowa navigates this pandemic.