School district saving 99% on cleaning products by making their own

West Des Moines Community Schools bought a generator to make their own disinfectant at about 1% the cost of the product they were buying commercially.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — It probably comes as no surprise: classroom surfaces can get a little germy. So as more and more kids go back to the classroom, schools are having to disinfect more areas, more often.

The chemicals they use can get expensive.

When the pandemic first hit, West Des Moines Community Schools spent nearly $100,000 for what they thought would be a six-month supply of a disinfecting chemical.

It didn't last that long.

Then they found a way to make their own disinfecting products at a fraction of the cost. After spending a couple of months on a waiting list, they finally received a generator that turns ordinary saltwater into a disinfectant called hypochlorous acid.

"Our barrels now cost about $6 instead of $600, so the cost-benefit was huge, and the availability, too, because we were concerned about being able to get the product," said Christine Maduro, director of operations for West Des Moines Community Schools.

To verify, Local 5 checked with someone who knows a thing or two about chemistry.

"What is quite cool about it is you're taking something as simple as saltwater...and this machine is obviously built to electrolyze this saltwater that you add into it and create this disinfectant," said Brett Van Veller, associate professor of chemistry at Iowa State University.

The $11,000 investment into the generator has a few other benefits, according to Maduro.

A by-product of the process is a chemical call sodium hydroxide, which the school district can use as an all-purpose cleaner.

The disinfectant the machine produces also works more quickly on surfaces needing only two minutes of contact time versus the 10 minutes needed with their previous products.

"We didn't have 10 minutes time between groups of kids who are eating, between pre-school classes, and things like that. Usually, we have a few minutes before the next class comes in, so we want to make sure we can neutralize, keep things safe and keep our staff and students safe," said Maduro.