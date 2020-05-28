West Des Moines company's product helps with COVID-19 contact tracing

One company is looking to help keep an eye on COVID-19 trends.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Contact tracing made easy.

That's the new effort from a West Des Moines tech company aimed at helping in the coronavirus effort.

"Makusafe" has made wearable technology that can be used for contact tracing reports and worker density mapping, so it will help businesses as they continue to bring workers back online with the risk of coronavirus in the workplace still high.

"I think we are going to be hearing the term 'post-COVID' and our solution is that we need lots of data and to help the health and wellness of the employees and reducing incidents and accidents," Tom West, President of Marketing for "Makusafe" said.