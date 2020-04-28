What Iowa businesses planning to reopen need to know

Iowa Department of Public Health and other state officials revealed guidance for restaurants, farmers' markets and other businesses planning to reopen this weekend.

IOWA, USA — Businesses in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties planning to reopen this weekend should also plan on reading over guidance from state officials.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday the loosening of coronavirus mitigation efforts across a majority of Iowa.

She extended social distancing measures across the entire state until May 15, however, businesses like restaurants, fitness centers and malls are allowed to operate at 50% capacity starting May 1 in the 77 counties.

22 counties will not loosen social distancing regulations until at least May 15.

"We must gradually shift from an aggressive mitigation strategy to a containing and managing activity of the virus for the long term-in a way that allows us to balance the health of our people and the health of the economy," Reynolds said Monday.

Tuesday morning, the governor announced another TestIowa site will be located in Waterloo at the Crossroads Mall. The site will be ready on Wednesday.

Essential workers, those with symptoms, and anyone exposed to either a person with the virus or an area with a large amount of cases will be tested first, Reynolds said.

Reynolds stressed Iowans to visit testiowa.com to see if they should be tested. If you need tested, the site will help you schedule an appointment to do so.

"As I've said expanding testing capabilities helps us better understand virus activity across the state, so that we can target our response efforts and focus on containing and managing the virus for the long term," she said.

Sarah Reisetter with the Iowa Department of Public Health explained the guidance developed for reopening certain parts of the state.

"We want to do this in a manner that protects not only the health of Iowans visiting these establishments but also the health of the employees that work there," she explained.

Many of the measures explained Tuesday are the same measures explained in Reynolds' latest public health proclamation, like guidance for restaurants and farmers markets.

Before explaining the expectations from public health, Reisetter emphasized the need for all Iowans to know that high-risk individuals need to continue to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing.

"We know this is challenging, and we are here for you if you have questions," Reisetter said.

Restaurant Guidance

The Iowa Dept. of Public Health and Dept. of Inspections and Appeals (IDIA) strongly recommend restaurants follow specific guidance:

Seating should be limited to 50% of normal capacity

Group sizes should be limited to less than six people

Seating should be arranged to provide a minimum of six feet between tables

No self-service of beverages or food, like buffets, is allowed

Measures to ensure social distancing of employees and customers should be implemented

Enhance cleaning schedule and eliminate seating at bar areas

Use a reservation-only system for dining

Screen customers upon arrival, i.e. ask if they've tested positive, been exposed

Screen all employees before each shift and immediately exclude them from the workplace if they have symptoms

Employees with direct customer contact should wear masks that are washed or replaced daily

Stagger work stations so employees are six feet apart

This information can be found on the IDPH's coronavirus website.

WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds' full press conference for April 28, 2020

Farmers' Markets

The IDPH along with the IDIA, Iowa Dept. of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, and Iowa State University Extension developed the following guidance for farmers' markets:

Farmers' markets can only sell farm products and food

No entertainment, social activities or common seating allowed

There should be a six-foot minimum spacing between vendors and other social distancing requirements for vendors and customers

Signs should be posted telling the public not to enter if they are feeling sick

Vendors should consider accepting cashless options whenever possible

General Guidance

The IDPH also developed guidance for other businesses planning to reopen:

Follow CDC cleaning and disinfection guidance

Encourage the provision of hand sanitizer and hand washing supplies for employees and customers

Post reminders to employees and customers to stay six feet away from each other or make six-foot marks wherever possible in the facility

Provide clear messaging for employees to understand how to take care of themselves and also protect customers

"So, as Gov. Reynolds mentioned [Monday], this is all part of turning down the dial," Reisetter explained. "And we will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and make recommendations for adjustment of public health containment and mitigation measures as needed."

Reynolds' office confirmed that churches across the entire state can resume gatherings.

In all cases, businesses and churches that reopen must continue social distancing and other public health measures to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.