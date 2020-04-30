What other Iowans may be infected? Iowa National Guard helps IDPH "contact trace" COVID-19

150 Iowa National Guard members are now helping call Iowans who've tested positive to see who else they may have come into contact with.

IOWA, USA — Part of Governor Reynolds’ plan to flatten the curve in our state involves expanding contact tracing efforts.

So what is contact tracing?

It starts with a public health official calling someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient is asked to recall the people they may have come into contact with before they started isolating, in order to identify who else may be infected.

Wednesday, to expand Iowa’s effort to identify people who potentially have the virus, the Iowa National Guard stepped in.

"The soldiers and airmen are assisting the Iowa department of public health to contact iowans who have tested positive for the virus," Major General Ben Correll with the Iowa National Guard said in Wednesday's press conference with Governor Reynolds.

Trained by the IDPH and healthcare professionals, 150 national guard members will bolster Iowa’s effort to connect with Iowans who have tested positive at three call centers throughout the state. Fifty soldiers and airmen will be stationed at each of the three call centers in Johnston, Cedar Rapids, and Sioux City.

"Our folks are professional. They have a script that they follow," said Colonel Michael Wunn with the Iowa Department of Public Health.

IDPH added the initial interview takes about an hour.

Then there may be follow-up contacts to make depending on what activity the individual had.

Wunn says the conversations aren’t always easy.

"These are challenging conversations because you’re dealing with people, and people that are going through a difficult time," Wunn said.

"There was never any question as to where I was," COVID-19 recovered patient Matt McCauley said.

McCauley said health officials never asked who he came into contact with prior to testing positive to COVID-19 in March, but the bar manager from West Des Moines said it would’ve been hard.

"It would’ve been extremely difficult due to my industry and my wife as well. And like I said we’re in contact with so many people," McCauley said.

Iowa National Guard said other difficulties include language barriers.

But despite the challenges, they said it’s rewarding work.

"Iowans helping iowans. That’s part of our mission is to help, come to the aid of fellow Iowans during their time of need and this is an extension of that," Wunn said.

The Iowa National Guard wants to let Iowans know that all information gathered on the calls is not stored by the Iowa National Guard.

It is solely given to the Iowa Department of Public Health, where it remains secure.